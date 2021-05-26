Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Photronics worth $58,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

