Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 33,692 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $60,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,840,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.