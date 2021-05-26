Diligence (IRA) Market Cap Achieves $14,103.07

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $14,103.07 and $2.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007973 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 290.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000841 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

