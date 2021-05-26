DigitalBits Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00532386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.99 or 0.01490785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,319,690 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

