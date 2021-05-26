DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.60 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $2.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.000-8.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.00-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $12.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 398,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.