DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

