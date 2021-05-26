Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of DLG traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €65.00 ($76.47). The company had a trading volume of 204,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1-year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

