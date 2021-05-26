Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,455.67 ($45.15).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,397.50 ($44.39) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,256.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,029.05. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,404.50 ($44.48). The company has a market cap of £79.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

