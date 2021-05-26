DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.42. DHI Group shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 163,919 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

