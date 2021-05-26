DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

