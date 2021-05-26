DEXTools (DEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $574,446.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $574,446.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.12 or 0.00980248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.69 or 0.09924533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00092647 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.