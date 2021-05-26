Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.15 ($59.00).

FRA:DWNI opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

