Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $252,407.14 and approximately $123.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.