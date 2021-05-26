Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.82. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

