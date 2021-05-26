Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 200

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.63. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.34.

Get South32 alerts:

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.