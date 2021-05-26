Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $176.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of AVB opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $204.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

