Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNN. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DNN stock remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,454,822. The company has a market cap of $909.06 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

