DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00112936 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $308.45 or 0.00786099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

