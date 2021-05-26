Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €155.00 ($182.35) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.00 ($182.35).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €109.45 ($128.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.63. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

