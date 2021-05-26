Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €155.00 ($182.35) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.00 ($182.35).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €109.45 ($128.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.63. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

