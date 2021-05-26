Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,964. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

