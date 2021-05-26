Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

DE traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $357.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,964. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

