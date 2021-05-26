Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $447.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

DECK stock opened at $335.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

