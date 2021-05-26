Davinci Coin (DAC) Market Cap Achieves $26.89 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00111418 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.78 or 0.03478021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010041 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

