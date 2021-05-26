DAV Coin (DAV) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00491677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.84 or 1.00468347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00096233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010989 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

