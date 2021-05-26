Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DANOY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.