Daniel A. Peisert Purchases 15,909 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,499.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,068.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASRT stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASRT. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

