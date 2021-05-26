Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of DAI opened at €76.64 ($90.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 1-year low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

