Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 47,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 36,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

