Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 3,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,524,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after buying an additional 5,551,150 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $20,810,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $27,277,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.