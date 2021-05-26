D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

