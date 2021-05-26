D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 199.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,638 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

PEAK opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

