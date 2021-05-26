D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,731 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,453,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

