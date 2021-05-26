D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.90% of Source Capital worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Source Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

