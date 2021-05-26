D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

