D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

