cVault.finance One Day Volume Reaches $126,753.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $79.55 million and approximately $126,753.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $7,954.70 or 0.20868983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00951725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.79 or 0.09903082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.