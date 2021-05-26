Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Reaches $664.81 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00004637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $664.81 million and approximately $221.34 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,507,463,664 coins and its circulating supply is 370,139,658 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

