Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.96% of Curtiss-Wright worth $240,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

