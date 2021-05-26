Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $253.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,841. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

