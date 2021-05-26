CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. 1,124,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,929. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

