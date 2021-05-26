CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.50. 35,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,675. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.90 and a 12-month high of C$16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.77.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.