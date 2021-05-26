CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 116,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

