CryptoPing Trading 34.7% Lower This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $41.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

