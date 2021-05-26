Crown Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,322% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

CCK opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. Crown has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

