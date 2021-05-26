Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.07. 48,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.19. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.