Critical Survey: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) vs. Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vital Farms alerts:

This table compares Vital Farms and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vital Farms and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Tate & Lyle 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Tate & Lyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.77 $8.80 million $0.27 74.81 Tate & Lyle $3.69 billion 1.45 $311.49 million $2.96 15.46

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Tate & Lyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Tate & Lyle on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.