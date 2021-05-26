Critical Survey: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68% Inovalon 4.71% 11.31% 4.07%

EVmo has a beta of 4.24, indicating that its share price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 9.50 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Inovalon $667.52 million 7.12 $22.58 million $0.48 63.52

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVmo and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43

Inovalon has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than EVmo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inovalon beats EVmo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

