Critical Contrast: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 29.19 $4.13 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.02 $7.70 million $0.05 90.40

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

