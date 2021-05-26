Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.00. 2,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 729,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Specifically, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

