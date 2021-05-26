Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

